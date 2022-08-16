8/16 Client Inventory Saving Hotfix

Here's a quick push to resolve issues with client saving. Save bugs are our highest priority, so we're pushing this patch ASAP instead of waiting for a larger push.
Fixes
- Fixed client items not saving in containers
- Clients now send their SteamID immediately when they connect to a server, which prevents some naming issues
- More optimizations to memory usage and removal of unnecessary assets
- Fixed missing material from Bamboo Sawmill
- Fixed VFX placement in Stone Furnace
- Set some audio to streaming so that they take up less memory
- Removed ability to place objects anywhere when spamming inputs
Changed files in this update