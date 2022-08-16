 Skip to content

Saleblazers Playtest update for 16 August 2022

8/16 Client Inventory Saving Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9326925

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here's a quick push to resolve issues with client saving. Save bugs are our highest priority, so we're pushing this patch ASAP instead of waiting for a larger push.

Fixes

- Fixed client items not saving in containers

  • Clients now send their SteamID immediately when they connect to a server, which prevents some naming issues
  • More optimizations to memory usage and removal of unnecessary assets
  • Fixed missing material from Bamboo Sawmill
  • Fixed VFX placement in Stone Furnace
  • Set some audio to streaming so that they take up less memory
  • Removed ability to place objects anywhere when spamming inputs

