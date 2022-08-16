Patch Notes 0.5.0.3 - Map Mod Filter

You can join Discord server here.

Shades of Rayna Update 0.5.0.3 (08/16/2022)

-Map Mod Filter is now in the game. You can select up to 5 mod stats and only the map mods that have those stats will show up.

-Difficulty requirement for grand items to appear on Anniversary Event Shop is increased by 3. For example, Obsidian items had a chance to appear on difficulty 5 before, now it is minimum difficulty 8.

-Map drop chance multiplier is decreased by half.

-Fixed the problem where Npc spawn chance didn't get the spawn chance boost from Adventure Passes.

-Fixed the problem where Heartless Cliff wouldn't open.

-Fixed the problem where Trader portal activity didn't register for Conquer Objectives.

Ranger

-Fixed the problem where Lightning Ball doesn't work.

-Fixed the problem where Spoils Of Rain relic damage was calculated wrong.

-Fixed the problem where Cutter did not apply damage types correctly.