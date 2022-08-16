 Skip to content

Chippy update for 16 August 2022

Hotfix 2022/08/17

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed case where replays would fail to download
  • Workshop validation will give more useful errors about case sensitivity

Space Usurper Win64 Depot 602701
Space Usurper Win32 Depot 602702
Space Usurper Linux Depot 602704
