 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

HOTEL GREENWOOD update for 16 August 2022

Hotfix 0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9324795 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-In-game directions have been edited.

-Lantern light and fog levels have been adjusted.

-Added small sounds.

Note: There may be problems with old registration files.
Please start the new game for best experience.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2089111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link