Hotfix 1.0.1

This should resolve several critical issues:
- Fixed a crash in certain cases when Regipedia was closed during an active game
- Removed a legacy pop-up hint with malformed message
- Removed ability to start a Mobile Defense on several maps that don't yet have Mobile defense points set-up (they will be, just a bit later)
- Fixed Regipedia unit descriptions not updated when changing the language
- Fixed Russian localization missing some text
- a few other smaller issues
Changed files in this update