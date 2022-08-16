 Skip to content

Regiments update for 16 August 2022

Hotfix 1.0.1

Build 9324093

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This should resolve several critical issues:

  • Fixed a crash in certain cases when Regipedia was closed during an active game
  • Removed a legacy pop-up hint with malformed message
  • Removed ability to start a Mobile Defense on several maps that don't yet have Mobile defense points set-up (they will be, just a bit later)
  • Fixed Regipedia unit descriptions not updated when changing the language
  • Fixed Russian localization missing some text
  • a few other smaller issues

