Notes
Trying to make the game frame independent. Added UI elements and VFX elements. Some minor graphical bugs have been fixed.
General
- Fixed a bug on Cassandra's Airdash animation
- New ball added: FireWorks Shell
Main Menu
- In the controls > settings, an option to pick fireworks shell has been added
Character Select
- Added player indicator to mode menu
- Added Spray selection
In-game
- Characters no longer have a startup to their movement
- Character speed has increased
- Scoring animation added with Sprays
Changed files in this update