Aces Under the Moonlight update for 16 August 2022

Update 04

Share · View all patches · Build 9320511 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Notes
Trying to make the game frame independent. Added UI elements and VFX elements. Some minor graphical bugs have been fixed.

General

  • Fixed a bug on Cassandra's Airdash animation
  • New ball added: FireWorks Shell

Main Menu

  • In the controls > settings, an option to pick fireworks shell has been added

Character Select

  • Added player indicator to mode menu
  • Added Spray selection

In-game

  • Characters no longer have a startup to their movement
  • Character speed has increased
  • Scoring animation added with Sprays

Changed files in this update

