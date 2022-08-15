Updates on August 16

- Added an option to directly return to the town in the menu - system tab.
- Added a button (the quick read button) to control Lily's following mode, which can be switched from active attack and follow only.
- The Autosave is now showing at a more obvious position.
- The BOSS fight mechanic of Eye of Plague is Simplified.
- The Catcoin Saving Jar can collect Catcoins more quickly now.
- The judgment time of parrying become longer and additional invincibility time is given.
