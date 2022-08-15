 Skip to content

咸鱼喵喵 update for 15 August 2022

Updates on August 16

Build 9320370 · Last edited by Wendy

  1. Added an option to directly return to the town in the menu - system tab.
  2. Added a button (the quick read button) to control Lily's following mode, which can be switched from active attack and follow only.
  3. The Autosave is now showing at a more obvious position.
  4. The BOSS fight mechanic of Eye of Plague is Simplified.
  5. The Catcoin Saving Jar can collect Catcoins more quickly now.
  6. The judgment time of parrying become longer and additional invincibility time is given.

