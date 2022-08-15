Patch notes for v0.4.10

The v0.4.10 is now available on the main branch! To learn more about this patch see your recent blog post: https://www.captain-of-industry.com/post/diary-29
Performance
- Optimized rendering of ports (conveyor/pipe attachment points on buildings) and their highlighting, resulting in 10-50% more FPS!
- Fixed a frame rate drop that was occurring when the transport inspector was open.
New recipes
- Added a recipe to convert meat to meat trimmings (to enable making sausages out of meat).
- Added a recipe to convert vegetables to fuel gas (to be able to get rid of excess).
Balancing
- Fixed quartz recipe on arc furnace that incorrectly returned hi-pressure steam. It now returns low-pressure (you might need to fix your factory if you use this recipe).
- Increased throughput of mechanical parts from iron in Electric assembly II by 2x.
- Slightly increased fuel gas output from potatoes and wheat to catch up with energy produced from burning those as animal feed.
- Significantly increases yield of animal feed from wheat.
- Slightly increased yield of animal feed from corn.
- Reduced exhaust produced in rotary kilns from the hydrogen recipe.
- Added some starting coal to speed up the early game a bit.
- Trucks no longer consume fuel when searching for dumping locations.
- Excavators now consume only 20% of fuel when waiting for trucks whilst loaded.
UI, UX, and QoL
- Add functionality to search in the research tree.
- Added option to clear products from non-assigned machine recipes (costs Unity).
- Added tooltips to all toolboxes explaining what individual tools do.
- Port previews and transport start-by-hover-over-port ability is now available all the time when the build menu is open.
- Added option to temporarily hide price popup when building (in case it is in your way).
- Vehicle recovery is now always available.
- Copy tools now also copy config by default when copying entities (Ctrl key now disables the config copy).
- Clicking the lock icon in a locked recipe inside of the recipe book now opens the appropriate research node in the research tree.
- Research for the settlement recyclables module was moved to a separate node behind household goods. It is now explained that recyclables come from household gods.
- Increased max size of mining tower areas.
- Increased max size of designation tools areas.
- Added description to the research for large vehicles to explain that glass can be also traded for on the world map.
- Fixed obsolete description for tree harvesting tool.
- Right-click on notifications dismisses them now.
- Notification is now shown if a settlement food module has no product set.
- Settlement food module now provides food even when being deconstructed.
- Ship fuel buffer is now shown only after the shipyard is repaired.
- Waste dump and burner have no longer disabled logistics by default but also they do not select all the recipes anymore. This makes the initial diesel chain easier to setup by allowing transportation of waste water.
- Crushed slag is no longer dumped by default.
Other fixes
- Trucks will no longer transport small cargo loads during deconstruction projects (unless they are high priority).
- Increased distance tolerance for fuel trucks to minimize issues where fueling trucks cannot reach excavators.
- Trucks will now prioritize refueling instead of getting rid of cargo. This will avoid stuck dump trucks alerting low fuel instead of going to refuel.
- Fixed issues with concrete tiles appearing on the ground when constructing entities that were cut but not pasted.
- Fixed edge cases in which port highlights did not appear properly when opening port overlay right after placing buildings.
- Fixed layers legend view that was in the wrong position before the player opened the entities menu at least once.
- Fixed incorrect maintenance production reporting.
- Fixed consumer electronics edict that was incorrectly boosting household appliances.
- Comma is now supported as a decimal separator in the calculator.
- Ports on non-constructed building blueprints are now shown as a blueprint too.
