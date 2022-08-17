 Skip to content

POSTAL 4: No Regerts update for 17 August 2022

Hotfix #1 - 1.0.9

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Steam build Number:1.0.9

Hotfix #1 Update

This is a fix for the issues with Blackhole backpacks breaking weapons.

