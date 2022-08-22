Patch 1.09 - Available Now

Share · View all patches · Build 9318037 · Last edited 22 August 2022 – 10:06:28 UTC by Wendy

Hey drivers,

Patch 1.09 is now available on Steam - you can find what's in this patch below:

Fixed an issue where the automatic gearbox hits rev-limiter for too long before upshifting

Fixed an issue that caused radio commands to be disabled after using Flashback in certain circumstances

Tyre temperatures are now correct when starting a race with no formation lap in offline modes.

Fixed an issue where players can receive incorrect penalties at Turn 4 of Australia.

Improved logic on AI leaving pit lane at Paul Ricard

Lowered the threshold for enabling/disabling DRS in changeable conditions

Fixed an issue where races cannot start when host spectates formation lap in Multiplayer

Fixed an issue where players were unable to see other drivers' lap times in Race Director

Fixed an issue where cars with maximum downforce upgrades may incorrectly experience high tyre temperatures

Fixed an issue where changes to race style settings and AI difficulty in Career mode may reset on game launch

Fixed a timing issue causing incorrect sector and lap times when using Broadcast formation lap

Renewing sponsorship contract on the same day as a Department Event can no longer be exceptionally long

Fixed an issue where, in specific graphic settings, transparent boxes were sometimes appearing in-game

General stability improvements

Various minor fixes

If you come across any bugs or issues, please visit Answers HQ where you can report these for a member of the team to look into. Make sure you check our Community-raised issues thread where you can track upcoming tweaks and changes here

See you out on track!