F1® 22 update for 22 August 2022

Patch 1.09 - Available Now

Last edited by Wendy

Hey drivers,

Patch 1.09 is now available on Steam - you can find what's in this patch below:

  • Fixed an issue where the automatic gearbox hits rev-limiter for too long before upshifting

  • Fixed an issue that caused radio commands to be disabled after using Flashback in certain circumstances

  • Tyre temperatures are now correct when starting a race with no formation lap in offline modes.

  • Fixed an issue where players can receive incorrect penalties at Turn 4 of Australia.

  • Improved logic on AI leaving pit lane at Paul Ricard

  • Lowered the threshold for enabling/disabling DRS in changeable conditions

  • Fixed an issue where races cannot start when host spectates formation lap in Multiplayer

  • Fixed an issue where players were unable to see other drivers' lap times in Race Director

  • Fixed an issue where cars with maximum downforce upgrades may incorrectly experience high tyre temperatures

  • Fixed an issue where changes to race style settings and AI difficulty in Career mode may reset on game launch

  • Fixed a timing issue causing incorrect sector and lap times when using Broadcast formation lap

  • Renewing sponsorship contract on the same day as a Department Event can no longer be exceptionally long

  • Fixed an issue where, in specific graphic settings, transparent boxes were sometimes appearing in-game

  • General stability improvements

  • Various minor fixes

If you come across any bugs or issues, please visit Answers HQ where you can report these for a member of the team to look into. Make sure you check our Community-raised issues thread where you can track upcoming tweaks and changes here

See you out on track!

