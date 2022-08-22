Patch 1.09 - Available Now

Hey drivers,
Patch 1.09 is now available on Steam - you can find what's in this patch below:
Fixed an issue where the automatic gearbox hits rev-limiter for too long before upshifting
Fixed an issue that caused radio commands to be disabled after using Flashback in certain circumstances
Tyre temperatures are now correct when starting a race with no formation lap in offline modes.
Fixed an issue where players can receive incorrect penalties at Turn 4 of Australia.
Improved logic on AI leaving pit lane at Paul Ricard
Lowered the threshold for enabling/disabling DRS in changeable conditions
Fixed an issue where races cannot start when host spectates formation lap in Multiplayer
Fixed an issue where players were unable to see other drivers' lap times in Race Director
Fixed an issue where cars with maximum downforce upgrades may incorrectly experience high tyre temperatures
Fixed an issue where changes to race style settings and AI difficulty in Career mode may reset on game launch
Fixed a timing issue causing incorrect sector and lap times when using Broadcast formation lap
Renewing sponsorship contract on the same day as a Department Event can no longer be exceptionally long
Fixed an issue where, in specific graphic settings, transparent boxes were sometimes appearing in-game
General stability improvements
Various minor fixes
If you come across any bugs or issues, please visit Answers HQ where you can report these for a member of the team to look into. Make sure you check our Community-raised issues thread where you can track upcoming tweaks and changes here
See you out on track!
