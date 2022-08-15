v0.1.5 update

- Two different bugs which possibly caused upgrade defect, fixed.
- More details added for skill descriptions and skill info page.
- Sector travel animation's duration reduced by half
- Other visual improvements (some unfitted texts fixed and loading and refreshing pages redesigned)
- Now you can see TOP 10 criminals on news panel
