AsteroIdle update for 15 August 2022

v0.1.5 update

15 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Two different bugs which possibly caused upgrade defect, fixed.
  • More details added for skill descriptions and skill info page.
  • Sector travel animation's duration reduced by half
  • Other visual improvements (some unfitted texts fixed and loading and refreshing pages redesigned)
  • Now you can see TOP 10 criminals on news panel

