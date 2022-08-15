 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dr. Atominus update for 15 August 2022

Fixed Steam achievements

Share · View all patches · Build 9316549 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dr. Atominus Version 2.4.1

Fixed Steam achievements

Because of some update recently, Steam achievements were not working. Now they are fixed.

Other changes

  • Added splash screen
  • The game is now 64-bit instead of 32-bit

Changed files in this update

Depot 1294751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link