Cult of the Lamb update for 15 August 2022

Version 1.0.6

Version 1.0.6 · Build 9315872 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reduced save file size
  • Potential fix for followers disappearing
  • Potential fix for structures disappearing
  • Expanded and stabilized ingame bug reporting
  • Twitch Integration fixes
  • Various changes to help prevent missing audio
  • Various changes to help prevent video black screen issue
  • Guarantee a weapon will appear on a miniboss/boss floor

Changed files in this update

