- Reduced save file size
- Potential fix for followers disappearing
- Potential fix for structures disappearing
- Expanded and stabilized ingame bug reporting
- Twitch Integration fixes
- Various changes to help prevent missing audio
- Various changes to help prevent video black screen issue
- Guarantee a weapon will appear on a miniboss/boss floor
Cult of the Lamb update for 15 August 2022
Version 1.0.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update