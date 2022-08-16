The Augur Order Faction is Out Now!

The Augur Order faction has arrived, with 35 new cards for you to collect! With this our base set is complete with 4 factions and 160 collectible cards.

Version 0.18 release notes:

Added:

The Augur Order has arrived, with its own card back and deck box cosmetics!

Added Contract Spells that only become active once their condition is met and are discarded when it's no longer met

When the Augur Order is your primary faction, you can have up to 4 Contracts in play at a time, otherwise it's limited to 1

When the Augur Order is your primary faction, Contracts cost 1 less mana, and are hidden until they become active

Added faction booster packs that can be purchased for 200 gold + 50 gems

Added a hawk and raven flying pet

Added a watch menu setting for hiding cards in hand from other players (Mulligan's cards are now always hidden)

Added ability icons to card tooltip descriptions

Added an on hover color change for pointing at creatures/health during ability selections, and increased the height of the hitbox for targeting player health

Added a profanity filter to usernames and deck boxes

Added a character limit to usernames during account creation

Added on/off toggles for booster packs that alters their price by -100 gold and +50 gems, and a separate toggle for an animated booster pack for +50 gems. This is the same system that was already available in game for discounted booster packs, but we lowered the price from 100 gems to 50 gems, and made it where you can do the same for the faction booster packs.

Changes/Improvements:

Cards in hand are now hidden from blocked players

Improved how added abilities are shown on creature tooltips to be more clear and easy to understand

Combat abilities (ie Ranged) added to a creature on the field are also added to it's card popup as yellow

You can no longer grab creatures set to attacking during your opponents block turn

Mastery visual effect is now turned off once a creatures Mastery is consumed through damage spells

Assassin's Strike is no longer considered a Spell

Poison Gift's wording was adjusted to improve clarity

Soul Essence no longer targets Dungeon Masters

Tombstone Mimic no longer copies creature type

Bug fixes:

Fixed an issue with playing cards when the card overlapped the Reserves and creature area

Fixed Alkar being able to skip the banished turns countdown for Ritual of Annihilation

Fixed Mind Corruption and Rioting Insider being able to go past the 10 creature limit

Fixed Something Wicked Approaches not resolving if you are at the 10 creature limit

Fixed Tombstone Mimic not showing effects for ability triggers

Fixed Tombstone Mimic not copying enhanced card abilities

Fixed abilities that interact with the deck not preserving all card data

Fixed Mastery not being updated when using Mind Corruption

Fixed some users having an empty collection book and missing decks

Fixed collider sizes for flying pets