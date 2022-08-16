The Augur Order Faction is Out Now!

The Augur Order faction has arrived, with 35 new cards for you to collect! With this our base set is complete with 4 factions and 160 collectible cards.
Version 0.18 release notes:
Added:
The Augur Order has arrived, with its own card back and deck box cosmetics!
Added Contract Spells that only become active once their condition is met and are discarded when it's no longer met
When the Augur Order is your primary faction, you can have up to 4 Contracts in play at a time, otherwise it's limited to 1
When the Augur Order is your primary faction, Contracts cost 1 less mana, and are hidden until they become active
Added faction booster packs that can be purchased for 200 gold + 50 gems
Added a hawk and raven flying pet
Added a watch menu setting for hiding cards in hand from other players (Mulligan's cards are now always hidden)
Added ability icons to card tooltip descriptions
Added an on hover color change for pointing at creatures/health during ability selections, and increased the height of the hitbox for targeting player health
Added a profanity filter to usernames and deck boxes
Added a character limit to usernames during account creation
Added on/off toggles for booster packs that alters their price by -100 gold and +50 gems, and a separate toggle for an animated booster pack for +50 gems. This is the same system that was already available in game for discounted booster packs, but we lowered the price from 100 gems to 50 gems, and made it where you can do the same for the faction booster packs.
Changes/Improvements:
Cards in hand are now hidden from blocked players
Improved how added abilities are shown on creature tooltips to be more clear and easy to understand
Combat abilities (ie Ranged) added to a creature on the field are also added to it's card popup as yellow
You can no longer grab creatures set to attacking during your opponents block turn
Mastery visual effect is now turned off once a creatures Mastery is consumed through damage spells
Assassin's Strike is no longer considered a Spell
Poison Gift's wording was adjusted to improve clarity
Soul Essence no longer targets Dungeon Masters
Tombstone Mimic no longer copies creature type
Bug fixes:
Fixed an issue with playing cards when the card overlapped the Reserves and creature area
Fixed Alkar being able to skip the banished turns countdown for Ritual of Annihilation
Fixed Mind Corruption and Rioting Insider being able to go past the 10 creature limit
Fixed Something Wicked Approaches not resolving if you are at the 10 creature limit
Fixed Tombstone Mimic not showing effects for ability triggers
Fixed Tombstone Mimic not copying enhanced card abilities
Fixed abilities that interact with the deck not preserving all card data
Fixed Mastery not being updated when using Mind Corruption
Fixed some users having an empty collection book and missing decks
Fixed collider sizes for flying pets
