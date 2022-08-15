Nightmare Biome Update

Nightmare Biome: Brand-new landscapes, resources, props, buildings and monsters for the brave to experience and challenge

Collection

1.Ghost Stone: Nightmare tile material, which can be used to research and build Nightmare buildings

Evil Spirit Brick: Nightmare block material, which can be used to research and build Nightmare buildings

Void Crystal: Nightmare ore, materials for synthesizing Void Sculpture, Evil Sculpture, Nightmare Sculpture, Ancient God Liner, Tusk Embellishment, and Bone Shield

Void Stone: Nightmare rare ore, which can be used to research and build Nightmare buildings

Evil God Skeleton: Nightmare collection materials, materials for synthesizing the ancient god linings

Mirror Flower: Nightmare collection materials, materials for synthesizing purification potions

Ghost Grass: Nightmare collection materials, materials for synthesizing escape medicine

Skeleton fish: Nightmare Fish

Yellow Gem: It is obtained with a low probability when collecting Void Crystals, and with a low probability of mining in Void Ecology

Potential Potion: Exchange it at the Ape God Altar of Nightmare Ecology, and can randomly increase the attribute by a bit after use

Breeding

Soul beast: produce a mask

Mask: the material of the synthetic bone guard

Nightmare Hound: Produces fangs

4.Tusk: Materials for fangs pattern

Add monsters

Cacodemon: Increases the health and damage of nearby monsters upon death

Corrupted Soull: Increases the health and damage of nearby monsters while acting

Undead Knight: Teleports a distance after being hit

Devil God's Eyes: Monsters that Master the Power of the Void

Void Beast: The Void Master who was born with the world

Arrogant Heavenly King: The Heavenly King transformed from his former companion Naurida into blackness. After defeating him, he will drop the memory of the hero's life experience.

Phantom Demon King: The evil demon king who created the Seven Heavenly Kings, can summon necromancers, and after defeating them will drop memories of the hero's life experience

New buildings

Void Institute: Extract the power of the void to unlock more technologies

Transfer box: collect designated items from nearby equipment

Recycler: Collect specified items in nearby equipment and convert them into magic energy

Void Smelter: Rebuilt from an energy storage furnace, a furnace that can synthesize more items

Void Oven: Rebuilt from an energy storage oven, an oven that can synthesize more items

Void Workbench: Rebuilt from an energy storage workbench, a workbench that can synthesize more items

Holy Tablet: Reduce the strength of incoming monsters

Nightmare Generator: Turn the vicinity into a Nightmare Landscape

Mirror Flower Field: Produce Mirror Flowers

Ghost grass Field: produce ghost grass

Void cage: used to raise creatures from the nightmare ecology

Auto-Void Cage: Automatically hatch designated nightmare creatures

Enhanced Fire Tower: Burn incoming enemies

Super Lightning Generator: Consume more magic energy to cause more damage

Auto-Repairer : Automatically repair nearby buildings

Synthetic props

HP Potion: Can restore a lot of health

Mana Potion: Can restore a lot of mana

Pue Potion: Remove a Mark of Shame

Escape Potion: Teleport to a random location after use

Void Chip: Upgrade your main hand equipment to level 5

Evilweave Chip: Upgrade your off-hand equipment to level 5

Wraith Sculpt: Increases your clothing armor to level 5

Plate of the Great Old God: Make your main hand equipment get golden attribute blessing

Fangs Ornament: make your off-hand equipment gain golden attribute blessing

Bone Plate: Make your clothing and armor get golden attribute blessing

Brilliant Gem: dawn immediately after use

Magnetic Fishing Rod: you can catch some minerals in the water

Blade of Berserker: Recover own health when attacking