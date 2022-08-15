Nightmare Biome Update

-
Nightmare Biome: Brand-new landscapes, resources, props, buildings and monsters for the brave to experience and challenge
-
Collection
1.Ghost Stone: Nightmare tile material, which can be used to research and build Nightmare buildings
-
Evil Spirit Brick: Nightmare block material, which can be used to research and build Nightmare buildings
-
Void Crystal: Nightmare ore, materials for synthesizing Void Sculpture, Evil Sculpture, Nightmare Sculpture, Ancient God Liner, Tusk Embellishment, and Bone Shield
-
Void Stone: Nightmare rare ore, which can be used to research and build Nightmare buildings
-
Evil God Skeleton: Nightmare collection materials, materials for synthesizing the ancient god linings
-
Mirror Flower: Nightmare collection materials, materials for synthesizing purification potions
-
Ghost Grass: Nightmare collection materials, materials for synthesizing escape medicine
-
Skeleton fish: Nightmare Fish
-
Yellow Gem: It is obtained with a low probability when collecting Void Crystals, and with a low probability of mining in Void Ecology
-
Potential Potion: Exchange it at the Ape God Altar of Nightmare Ecology, and can randomly increase the attribute by a bit after use
-
Breeding
-
Soul beast: produce a mask
-
Mask: the material of the synthetic bone guard
-
Nightmare Hound: Produces fangs
4.Tusk: Materials for fangs pattern
-
Add monsters
Cacodemon: Increases the health and damage of nearby monsters upon death
Corrupted Soull: Increases the health and damage of nearby monsters while acting
Undead Knight: Teleports a distance after being hit
Devil God's Eyes: Monsters that Master the Power of the Void
Void Beast: The Void Master who was born with the world
Arrogant Heavenly King: The Heavenly King transformed from his former companion Naurida into blackness. After defeating him, he will drop the memory of the hero's life experience.
Phantom Demon King: The evil demon king who created the Seven Heavenly Kings, can summon necromancers, and after defeating them will drop memories of the hero's life experience
-
New buildings
-
Void Institute: Extract the power of the void to unlock more technologies
-
Transfer box: collect designated items from nearby equipment
-
Recycler: Collect specified items in nearby equipment and convert them into magic energy
-
Void Smelter: Rebuilt from an energy storage furnace, a furnace that can synthesize more items
-
Void Oven: Rebuilt from an energy storage oven, an oven that can synthesize more items
-
Void Workbench: Rebuilt from an energy storage workbench, a workbench that can synthesize more items
-
Holy Tablet: Reduce the strength of incoming monsters
-
Nightmare Generator: Turn the vicinity into a Nightmare Landscape
-
Mirror Flower Field: Produce Mirror Flowers
-
Ghost grass Field: produce ghost grass
-
Void cage: used to raise creatures from the nightmare ecology
-
Auto-Void Cage: Automatically hatch designated nightmare creatures
-
Enhanced Fire Tower: Burn incoming enemies
-
Super Lightning Generator: Consume more magic energy to cause more damage
-
Auto-Repairer : Automatically repair nearby buildings
-
Synthetic props
-
HP Potion: Can restore a lot of health
-
Mana Potion: Can restore a lot of mana
-
Pue Potion: Remove a Mark of Shame
-
Escape Potion: Teleport to a random location after use
-
Void Chip: Upgrade your main hand equipment to level 5
-
Evilweave Chip: Upgrade your off-hand equipment to level 5
-
Wraith Sculpt: Increases your clothing armor to level 5
-
Plate of the Great Old God: Make your main hand equipment get golden attribute blessing
-
Fangs Ornament: make your off-hand equipment gain golden attribute blessing
-
Bone Plate: Make your clothing and armor get golden attribute blessing
-
Brilliant Gem: dawn immediately after use
-
Magnetic Fishing Rod: you can catch some minerals in the water
-
Blade of Berserker: Recover own health when attacking
-
Archmage's Staff: Recover own mana when attacking
