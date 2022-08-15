 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Craft Hero update for 15 August 2022

Nightmare Biome Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9314529 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Nightmare Biome: Brand-new landscapes, resources, props, buildings and monsters for the brave to experience and challenge

  2. Collection
    1.Ghost Stone: Nightmare tile material, which can be used to research and build Nightmare buildings

  3. Evil Spirit Brick: Nightmare block material, which can be used to research and build Nightmare buildings

  4. Void Crystal: Nightmare ore, materials for synthesizing Void Sculpture, Evil Sculpture, Nightmare Sculpture, Ancient God Liner, Tusk Embellishment, and Bone Shield

  5. Void Stone: Nightmare rare ore, which can be used to research and build Nightmare buildings

  6. Evil God Skeleton: Nightmare collection materials, materials for synthesizing the ancient god linings

  7. Mirror Flower: Nightmare collection materials, materials for synthesizing purification potions

  8. Ghost Grass: Nightmare collection materials, materials for synthesizing escape medicine

  9. Skeleton fish: Nightmare Fish

  10. Yellow Gem: It is obtained with a low probability when collecting Void Crystals, and with a low probability of mining in Void Ecology

  11. Potential Potion: Exchange it at the Ape God Altar of Nightmare Ecology, and can randomly increase the attribute by a bit after use

  12. Breeding

  13. Soul beast: produce a mask

  14. Mask: the material of the synthetic bone guard

  15. Nightmare Hound: Produces fangs
    4.Tusk: Materials for fangs pattern

  16. Add monsters
    Cacodemon: Increases the health and damage of nearby monsters upon death
    Corrupted Soull: Increases the health and damage of nearby monsters while acting
    Undead Knight: Teleports a distance after being hit
    Devil God's Eyes: Monsters that Master the Power of the Void
    Void Beast: The Void Master who was born with the world
    Arrogant Heavenly King: The Heavenly King transformed from his former companion Naurida into blackness. After defeating him, he will drop the memory of the hero's life experience.
    Phantom Demon King: The evil demon king who created the Seven Heavenly Kings, can summon necromancers, and after defeating them will drop memories of the hero's life experience

  17. New buildings

  18. Void Institute: Extract the power of the void to unlock more technologies

  19. Transfer box: collect designated items from nearby equipment

  20. Recycler: Collect specified items in nearby equipment and convert them into magic energy

  21. Void Smelter: Rebuilt from an energy storage furnace, a furnace that can synthesize more items

  22. Void Oven: Rebuilt from an energy storage oven, an oven that can synthesize more items

  23. Void Workbench: Rebuilt from an energy storage workbench, a workbench that can synthesize more items

  24. Holy Tablet: Reduce the strength of incoming monsters

  25. Nightmare Generator: Turn the vicinity into a Nightmare Landscape

  26. Mirror Flower Field: Produce Mirror Flowers

  27. Ghost grass Field: produce ghost grass

  28. Void cage: used to raise creatures from the nightmare ecology

  29. Auto-Void Cage: Automatically hatch designated nightmare creatures

  30. Enhanced Fire Tower: Burn incoming enemies

  31. Super Lightning Generator: Consume more magic energy to cause more damage

  32. Auto-Repairer : Automatically repair nearby buildings

  33. Synthetic props

  34. HP Potion: Can restore a lot of health

  35. Mana Potion: Can restore a lot of mana

  36. Pue Potion: Remove a Mark of Shame

  37. Escape Potion: Teleport to a random location after use

  38. Void Chip: Upgrade your main hand equipment to level 5

  39. Evilweave Chip: Upgrade your off-hand equipment to level 5

  40. Wraith Sculpt: Increases your clothing armor to level 5

  41. Plate of the Great Old God: Make your main hand equipment get golden attribute blessing

  42. Fangs Ornament: make your off-hand equipment gain golden attribute blessing

  43. Bone Plate: Make your clothing and armor get golden attribute blessing

  44. Brilliant Gem: dawn immediately after use

  45. Magnetic Fishing Rod: you can catch some minerals in the water

  46. Blade of Berserker: Recover own health when attacking

  47. Archmage's Staff: Recover own mana when attacking

Changed files in this update

Depot 1882041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link