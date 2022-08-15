Update 0.16.3

Unity's "Crash and Exception Reporting" was added to improve troubleshooting (This function can be switched off.).

Bugfix/Savegame: Dismantling of automatic irrigation. The number of irrigations was not counted correctly when the grow box was dismantled. (Irrigation that have already been placed may need to be re-placed.).

Bugfix: Cultivation change. It was possible to change the cultivation, although this was not desired.

Since there are still small and annoying bugs, more work is currently being put into fixing bugs to improve the quality of the game and the fun of playing it. After that, updates will come again with new items and new gameplay features. =)