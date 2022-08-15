 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Medicinal Herbs - Cannabis Grow Simulator update for 15 August 2022

Update 0.16.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9314127 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Unity's "Crash and Exception Reporting" was added to improve troubleshooting (This function can be switched off.).
  • Bugfix/Savegame: Dismantling of automatic irrigation. The number of irrigations was not counted correctly when the grow box was dismantled. (Irrigation that have already been placed may need to be re-placed.).
  • Bugfix: Cultivation change. It was possible to change the cultivation, although this was not desired.

Since there are still small and annoying bugs, more work is currently being put into fixing bugs to improve the quality of the game and the fun of playing it. After that, updates will come again with new items and new gameplay features. =)

Changed files in this update

Medicinal Herbs - Cannabis Grow Simulator Depot 1056231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link