Added 9 new stamps
Changed text of stamps
Changed sound effects of stamps
Changed UI of stamps
Changed mute setting display of stamps
Other minor bug fixes
Cats Yakuza - Online card game update for 16 August 2022
Update Ver 1.0.5 : Added 9 new stamps
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update