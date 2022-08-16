 Skip to content

Cats Yakuza - Online card game update for 16 August 2022

Update Ver 1.0.5 : Added 9 new stamps

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Added 9 new stamps
Changed text of stamps
Changed sound effects of stamps
Changed UI of stamps
Changed mute setting display of stamps
Other minor bug fixes

