Build 0.30.1

Changelog
- Implemented Flight Angle Limit. This adds a soft cap to your wing's rotation, preventing overexaggerated movement from killing your speed. The default limit for new players is 30 degrees, while the most advanced setting is 90 degrees. This value can be modified in the Adjust Wings menu. In a future update, you will increase this value by training your wings like a muscle, allowing them to be more flexible over time.
- Added new Wing models made by Blueberry
- Reduced the amount of movement needed to activate wing form bonuses
- Adjusted Super speed trigger to be more consistent
- Adjusted acceleration for super speed to apply over a short interval instead of immediately, increased the amount
- Improved the rate of acceleration for wing flaps
- Adjusted the flight bar UI to be less thicc
- Fixed a small issue with collider baking
- Fixed a few campaign-related issues
Changed files in this update