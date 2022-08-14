挂机神话 20220815 圆饼出击

#更新部分装备文案
#修复药园界面后三个种植栏位一个UI错误
#持续优化代码与降低占用消耗ing……
PS：G胖已经不给曝光量了，如果觉得小破游还可以，请投个好评，让小破游好好活下去。无论如何，狮子都会继续努力将小破游打磨得越来越好玩的！
Q群：632515086（此群新开，老群已满，群骚气的程度与游戏风格成正比！）
