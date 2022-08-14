 Skip to content

STRANGER update for 14 August 2022

STRANGER 1.2.0 UPDATE Major Gameplay/Quality of Life Changes

STRANGER update for 14 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Developer Note

Again thanks for all the feedback so far and the luckily small amount of bug reports!
I am happy to already bring the next major update to STRANGER based off of community feedback/requests!

1.2.0 Full Patch Notes

Major Changes

-New Sprint Mechanic (PC ONLY)
-New tutorial slideshow
-New piano mechanics
-New easter eggs
-VR map 1 lighting rework
-Redesigned Pause Menu
-Difficulty Adjustments
-Lighting adjustments
-Performance boosts
-Adjusted PC walking speed to counter Sprint Mechanic

Minor Changes

-Adjustments to cutscene brightness
-Audio Adjustments
-Added Sprint to controls settings
-Reworded UI hints
-Bug fixes
-Added Scroll bar to patch notes

VR ONLY Changes

-Fixed basement door/flashlight conflict
-Fixed STRANGER bug (redacted)
-Fixed Pass out curve, takes longer to pass out
-Bug fixes

-More hidden changes/features to be discovered!

(1.3.0 will be nightmare mode update)

