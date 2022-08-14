STRANGER 1.2.0 UPDATE Major Gameplay/Quality of Life Changes

Developer Note
Again thanks for all the feedback so far and the luckily small amount of bug reports!
I am happy to already bring the next major update to STRANGER based off of community feedback/requests!
1.2.0 Full Patch Notes
Major Changes
-New Sprint Mechanic (PC ONLY)
-New tutorial slideshow
-New piano mechanics
-New easter eggs
-VR map 1 lighting rework
-Redesigned Pause Menu
-Difficulty Adjustments
-Lighting adjustments
-Performance boosts
-Adjusted PC walking speed to counter Sprint Mechanic
Minor Changes
-Adjustments to cutscene brightness
-Audio Adjustments
-Added Sprint to controls settings
-Reworded UI hints
-Bug fixes
-Added Scroll bar to patch notes
VR ONLY Changes
-Fixed basement door/flashlight conflict
-Fixed STRANGER bug (redacted)
-Fixed Pass out curve, takes longer to pass out
-Bug fixes
-More hidden changes/features to be discovered!
(1.3.0 will be nightmare mode update)
