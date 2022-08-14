STRANGER 1.2.0 UPDATE Major Gameplay/Quality of Life Changes

Share · View all patches · Build 9313345 · Last edited 14 August 2022 – 20:13:14 UTC by Wendy

Developer Note

Again thanks for all the feedback so far and the luckily small amount of bug reports!

I am happy to already bring the next major update to STRANGER based off of community feedback/requests!

1.2.0 Full Patch Notes

Major Changes

-New Sprint Mechanic (PC ONLY)

-New tutorial slideshow

-New piano mechanics

-New easter eggs

-VR map 1 lighting rework

-Redesigned Pause Menu

-Difficulty Adjustments

-Lighting adjustments

-Performance boosts

-Adjusted PC walking speed to counter Sprint Mechanic

Minor Changes

-Adjustments to cutscene brightness

-Audio Adjustments

-Added Sprint to controls settings

-Reworded UI hints

-Bug fixes

-Added Scroll bar to patch notes

VR ONLY Changes

-Fixed basement door/flashlight conflict

-Fixed STRANGER bug (redacted)

-Fixed Pass out curve, takes longer to pass out

-Bug fixes

-More hidden changes/features to be discovered!

(1.3.0 will be nightmare mode update)