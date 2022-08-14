 Skip to content

Fuchian Chronicles update for 14 August 2022

Chapter 3 Hotfix 2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a infinite message loop bug that occurs if the player's fighters were shot down in Chapter 3.

Thanks to CloudyCloudcloud for catching this!

