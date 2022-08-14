・During battle, there was a strange part in the damage processing of the CPU unit, so it was fixed.
・Changed the stats of some officers
・Added a button to display other units during battle
・Add debug button
Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 14 August 2022
2022.8.14update
