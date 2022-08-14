 Skip to content

SUPER PEOPLE FINAL BETA update for 14 August 2022

SUPER PEOPLE’s Newly Revamped Armory

Last edited by Wendy

Greeting Super Soldiers!
We are excited to announce that we’ve renewed our in-game Armory.

SUPER PEOPLE is a place where players compete fairly against each other,
and we plan to enforce this by creating an economy system where playtime will be rewarded.

In this video, we'll walk you through how the Armory and Personal Supply have been renewed.


We will announce more information about Store and Market later.
As always, we ask for your continued interest in SUPER PEOPLE news.

Thanks.

