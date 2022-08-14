SUPER PEOPLE’s Newly Revamped Armory

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greeting Super Soldiers!

We are excited to announce that we’ve renewed our in-game Armory.

SUPER PEOPLE is a place where players compete fairly against each other,

and we plan to enforce this by creating an economy system where playtime will be rewarded.

In this video, we'll walk you through how the Armory and Personal Supply have been renewed.



We will announce more information about Store and Market later.

As always, we ask for your continued interest in SUPER PEOPLE news.

Thanks.