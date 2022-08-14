-Check options to enable/disable ship physics
-Nuke pickups now spawn ingame with an uncapped limit when accumulating them ingame
-Better GUI & some improved graphics
-Bug fixes
PULSOR update for 14 August 2022
Big Gameplay update!
