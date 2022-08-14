 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

PULSOR update for 14 August 2022

Big Gameplay update!

Share · View all patches · Build 9310913 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Check options to enable/disable ship physics
-Nuke pickups now spawn ingame with an uncapped limit when accumulating them ingame
-Better GUI & some improved graphics
-Bug fixes

Changed files in this update

PULSOR beta Depot 1066671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link