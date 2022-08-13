- Fix a UI bug where lookouts could not be moved on the minimap if their icon overlapped the Excavators icon.
- Improve the Syndicate loss Explanation.
Limited Lifetime Corp update for 13 August 2022
Bug Fixes August 13th - Minor but annoying
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update