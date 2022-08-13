 Skip to content

Limited Lifetime Corp update for 13 August 2022

Bug Fixes August 13th - Minor but annoying

Build 9310742

  • Fix a UI bug where lookouts could not be moved on the minimap if their icon overlapped the Excavators icon.
  • Improve the Syndicate loss Explanation.

