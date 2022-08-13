 Skip to content

Capitals update for 13 August 2022

8/13/22 Updates - AI balanced, units destroy buildings, and more

Build 9310396

  • AI build times extended even farther for fairer gameplay
  • AI places units less frequently on "normal" and "easy" difficulty
  • AI places defensive tiles less often
  • Units now destroy any non-defensive (and non-bridge) buildings they travel over, so you can now cut up players' territory
  • Damage range for towers and ballistas have a graphic for radius
  • Most UI text have outlines so they appear clearer
  • All HUD values have tags that can be seen when building

Feel free to communicate any other wants or needs to be added to the game!

