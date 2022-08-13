8/13/22 Updates - AI balanced, units destroy buildings, and more

- AI build times extended even farther for fairer gameplay
- AI places units less frequently on "normal" and "easy" difficulty
- AI places defensive tiles less often
- Units now destroy any non-defensive (and non-bridge) buildings they travel over, so you can now cut up players' territory
- Damage range for towers and ballistas have a graphic for radius
- Most UI text have outlines so they appear clearer
- All HUD values have tags that can be seen when building
Feel free to communicate any other wants or needs to be added to the game!
Changed files in this update