New chapter is here!

Good news everyone! We finally got to midborder! Edge of the world is available on Steam!

But there is a few problems that we couldn't fix right now. Lately we moved our game to Epic online services to make Noch coop mode available for players in other stores/platforms. And it caused some troubles with achievements system. For now acievement's progress will be saved in EOS system and apear on your Steam account right after "coming-soon" update.

Next is, for our Chinese and Japan speaking players - unfortunately THIS localizations is still in process and we will add it very soon too.

And that's it! Update your game or buy it and let's go! One step to a new reality.... Noch is already here