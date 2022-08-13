 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Noch update for 13 August 2022

New chapter is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 9309720 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good news everyone! We finally got to midborder! Edge of the world is available on Steam! 
But there is a few problems that we couldn't fix right now. Lately we moved our game to Epic online services to make Noch coop mode available for players in other stores/platforms.  And it caused some troubles with achievements system. For now acievement's progress will be saved in EOS system and apear on your Steam account right after "coming-soon" update. 

Next is, for our Chinese and Japan speaking players - unfortunately THIS localizations is still in process and we will add it very soon too.

And that's it! Update your game or buy it and let's go! One step to a new reality.... Noch is already here

Changed files in this update

Depot 1363361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link