MakePlace update for 13 August 2022

Flooring

  • Added ability to import materials and textures for flooring

    • Flooring materials can be added in the "MakePlace\Custom\Material\Flooring" folder
    • See "Bathroom Tile.json" in the folder for an example of how to configure and add new materials

  • Added option to scale the flooring material size

  • Bugfix: Floors did not auto-adjust with walls if the room required downloads

  • Bugfix: Windows and Doors were not being saved

