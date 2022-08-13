-
Added ability to import materials and textures for flooring
- Flooring materials can be added in the "MakePlace\Custom\Material\Flooring" folder
- See "Bathroom Tile.json" in the folder for an example of how to configure and add new materials
-
Added option to scale the flooring material size
-
Bugfix: Floors did not auto-adjust with walls if the room required downloads
-
Bugfix: Windows and Doors were not being saved
MakePlace update for 13 August 2022
Flooring
Patchnotes via Steam Community
