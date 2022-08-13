 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

My Dad Left Me: VR Game update for 13 August 2022

Update v1.1 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9308014 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

heyo everyone,

I legit forgot what I fix and change in this small update, so enjoy the new update I guess lol.

Cheers,
Leo
From The Phoenix Limit Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 2077871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link