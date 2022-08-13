Knights of the Deep - 0.111

Ayoo! A lot of new stuff for testing and for better gameplay decisions!
- Fixed some issues related to hitboxes. Now there's a second trace to see if you hit someone in-between the hitboxes. This was added due to the speed of some attacks that can create gaps.
- Added a Poise Metter Bar to better control your initiative during the combat.
- Added a Status Bar to suggest if you have any buffs or debuffs applied to you, just like in souls series. Still creating visual information to all of them, but for now we just have a few indicators for testing
- Frenzy
- Stamina Boost
- Shrine Buff
- HP Drain when Zero Serotonin
- Added Post process stuff for some cool effects! Now you can really feel what your character is doing, or suffering. Added to a few things for testing.
- Frost
- Zero Serotonin
- Added a in-game Tutorial Video! Now you don't need to go elsewhere to learn the moves and other stuff. All inside! I still think we need a interactive one, but this suffice for now.
Changed files in this update