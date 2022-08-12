Multiplayer Public Beta Update: Version 1.4.16 - Full Launch on August 22nd!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update for the Multiplayer Public Beta includes new features and bug fixes for problems reported by you, the players. Thanks for sending in your feedback, it's an essential part of getting multiplayer ready for everyone.

On August 22nd, online multiplayer will be fully launched on Steam, iOS, and Android. Mark your calendars and get ready!

If you'd like to join the public beta, visit our website to learn all the details.

The Powers Long Forgotten scenario is now playable in multiplayer, and works properly with fine-grained Spirit Phase undo. To activate Spirit benefits in multiplayer, click the scenario button in the bottom right and vote to Use a benefit. Once enough players agree, the benefit will be used. (Note: the Loop of Twisted Bronze benefit can be used by any player without voting).

The Invite button on the multiplayer setup screen now copies a link you can share with friends to invite them to the game. When they open the link and click to play, Steam will launch Spirit Island and they will automatically join your game.

Various other fixes and improvements are in this update, notably:

When another player is forgetting a power card (due to gaining a major power), other players must wait for them to decide. Now, a message will be shown to you so it's clear what is happening.

Fixed a problem interaction with Blazing Renewal and Heart of the Wildfire.

Fixed some issues relating to event cost payments.

The Ritual of Terror scenario now works properly again in online multiplayer.

Improved the shrinking/growing behavior of island pieces when in crowded lands.

Fixed a few issues relating to undo.

Plus: If you enjoy Sentinels of the Multiverse, check out our Kickstarter project for Sentinels of Earth-Prime! It's fully funded and looking to hit some stretch goals for more great content.