Resounding feedback, resounding alarms! Panic Mode - Update 0.2.9

Thanks to everyone for the feedback since the bigger update this summer! In the spirit of making more frequent smaller updates going forward, here's a few things we've been working on.
Panic Mode – Update 0.2.9.0
(Released on 12.08.22)
General-Changes
- Destruction feature – Alerts & alarms (Speaker & Smoke Alarm) now propagate through destroyed walls
- Smaller Bugfixes
UI/UX-Changes
- Menu exit through click - clicking outside of the menu closes it
- Visual Alerts - a fancy new overlay now visualizes alarm behaviour
Level-Changes
- Minor Visual adjustments to some levels
- Two awesome new levels - try them out!
There's still a whole backlog of things to work on, if you'd like to help prioritise what we work on next join us on Discord where you'll find a link to where tickets are voted on.
Also, anyone attending Devcom and/or Gamescom this year, do stop by! More details on where you can visit us in our next update and on our Discord.
Cheers!
