Resounding feedback, resounding alarms! Panic Mode - Update 0.2.9

Thanks to everyone for the feedback since the bigger update this summer! In the spirit of making more frequent smaller updates going forward, here's a few things we've been working on.

(Released on 12.08.22)

General-Changes

Destruction feature – Alerts & alarms (Speaker & Smoke Alarm) now propagate through destroyed walls

Smaller Bugfixes

UI/UX-Changes

Menu exit through click - clicking outside of the menu closes it

Visual Alerts - a fancy new overlay now visualizes alarm behaviour

Level-Changes

Minor Visual adjustments to some levels

Two awesome new levels - try them out!

There's still a whole backlog of things to work on, if you'd like to help prioritise what we work on next join us on Discord where you'll find a link to where tickets are voted on.

Also, anyone attending Devcom and/or Gamescom this year, do stop by! More details on where you can visit us in our next update and on our Discord.

Cheers!