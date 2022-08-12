 Skip to content

Panic Mode update for 12 August 2022

Resounding feedback, resounding alarms! Panic Mode - Update 0.2.9

Panic Mode update for 12 August 2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks to everyone for the feedback since the bigger update this summer! In the spirit of making more frequent smaller updates going forward, here's a few things we've been working on.

Panic Mode – Update 0.2.9.0

(Released on 12.08.22)

General-Changes
  • Destruction feature – Alerts & alarms (Speaker & Smoke Alarm) now propagate through destroyed walls
  • Smaller Bugfixes
UI/UX-Changes
  • Menu exit through click - clicking outside of the menu closes it
  • Visual Alerts - a fancy new overlay now visualizes alarm behaviour
Level-Changes
  • Minor Visual adjustments to some levels
  • Two awesome new levels - try them out!

There's still a whole backlog of things to work on, if you'd like to help prioritise what we work on next join us on Discord where you'll find a link to where tickets are voted on.

Also, anyone attending Devcom and/or Gamescom this year, do stop by! More details on where you can visit us in our next update and on our Discord.

Cheers!

