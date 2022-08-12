The latest build has changed a setting in order to allow you to resize and UI elements will move appropriately. This does still have the limitation if shrunk to a size that is too small due to cards not resizing.
Bad Impressions update for 12 August 2022
UI Bug Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update