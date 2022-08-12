 Skip to content

Bad Impressions update for 12 August 2022

UI Bug Fix

Build 9305685 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The latest build has changed a setting in order to allow you to resize and UI elements will move appropriately. This does still have the limitation if shrunk to a size that is too small due to cards not resizing.

