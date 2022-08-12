Update 2022.08.12.0

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v. 2022.08.12.0
TWEAK:
- Water Mill Arena: Optimizations
- FPP camera: FOV tweaks
- Weapon inertia tweaks in all characters
- Marta: tweaked the blade strong part vs weak part ratio
- Physics collisions system tweaks
- Marie: a bit more stable tip control in Long Guard
- Marta: low thrust attacks now aim for the Opponent's Hips
- Empty Arena: lowered the fog fx opacity
FIX:
- Marta: Fixed wrong sword tip collider size (was too big)
- Marta, Marie: if the Opponent is not facing us, the tip aiming is stronger in Long Guard (aims at the heart)
- Marta, Marie: if we are not facing the opponent, tip aiming is weaker or completely off in Long Guard
- Fechtschule Arena: fixed a lighting artifact
Changed files in this update