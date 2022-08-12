 Skip to content

Hellish Quart update for 12 August 2022

Update 2022.08.12.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9303783 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v. 2022.08.12.0

TWEAK:

  • Water Mill Arena: Optimizations
  • FPP camera: FOV tweaks
  • Weapon inertia tweaks in all characters
  • Marta: tweaked the blade strong part vs weak part ratio
  • Physics collisions system tweaks
  • Marie: a bit more stable tip control in Long Guard
  • Marta: low thrust attacks now aim for the Opponent's Hips
  • Empty Arena: lowered the fog fx opacity

FIX:

  • Marta: Fixed wrong sword tip collider size (was too big)
  • Marta, Marie: if the Opponent is not facing us, the tip aiming is stronger in Long Guard (aims at the heart)
  • Marta, Marie: if we are not facing the opponent, tip aiming is weaker or completely off in Long Guard
  • Fechtschule Arena: fixed a lighting artifact

