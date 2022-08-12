Update 7229: Performance Optimizations

Hello Shopkeepers!

This time around we're looking to align the versions across all platforms, so the Steam version is only getting a minor update while the consoles are getting a bigger patch. We're still working towards a large content update later this year, but we really needed to get this optimization patch out there.

Steam Deck support!

We finally got our hands on a Steam Deck, and we were able to fix a couple of minor issues when playing on the Steam Deck. In addition to that, the performance optimizations of this patch should also help towards better battery life. We have yet to obtain the official "Verified on Steam Deck" label, but we didn't want to wait for that to happen to get it fixed up on our end.

