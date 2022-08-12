Update 7229: Performance Optimizations

Hello Shopkeepers!
This time around we're looking to align the versions across all platforms, so the Steam version is only getting a minor update while the consoles are getting a bigger patch. We're still working towards a large content update later this year, but we really needed to get this optimization patch out there.
Steam Deck support!
We finally got our hands on a Steam Deck, and we were able to fix a couple of minor issues when playing on the Steam Deck. In addition to that, the performance optimizations of this patch should also help towards better battery life. We have yet to obtain the official "Verified on Steam Deck" label, but we didn't want to wait for that to happen to get it fixed up on our end.
list]
- Assets - Storage boxes were clipping out the backside of the first Large Old Cupboard.
- Assets - The sheep rug should now show an outline.
- Assets - Updated the storage cupboards with some additional geometry and properly set up components.
- Assets - Round Winter Carpet did not have a collider set.
- Other - Fixed an issue where the GOG build would throw a critical error when trying to call an achievement.
- Performance - Optimized the searching through objectives.
- Performance - Optimized the translator to not have to go through the language dictionary as often.
- Performance - Minor optimization in the Customer behaviour.
- Performance - Reduced shader complexity on object highlighting.
- Performance - Cached the delta time in the batched particle system.
- Performance - Disabled 'Two Sided' on foliage shader and added additional geometry to cover up holes.
- Steam Deck - The virtual keyboard now pops up when changing the shop name.
- Switch - Directional shadows are now enabled by default on Switch.
- Switch - The fire pits should no longer throw an error when previewing them in the Unlock Menu on Switch.
- Switch - Added geometry to walls and entrance doors to look better when lit per vertex on Switch.
- UI - Fixed an issue where controller prompts would not correctly show when starting a new game
- UI - Fixed main menu not correctly highlighting the menu button on Steam Deck
- UI - The furniture label should no longer stay on screen when transitioning to build mode when next to a lockable door.
- UI - Instantiating the Game Settings on UI initialization would cause performance spikes during gameplay.
Changed files in this update