 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

異能マスカレイド update for 14 August 2022

ver0.00.020 A "Notice Board for Scheduled Matches" has been implemented.

Share · View all patches · Build 9301586 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A "Notice Board for Scheduled Matches" has been implemented. It is a function to post your scheduled login/standby date and time and make it easier to match.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2003241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link