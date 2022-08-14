A "Notice Board for Scheduled Matches" has been implemented. It is a function to post your scheduled login/standby date and time and make it easier to match.
異能マスカレイド update for 14 August 2022
ver0.00.020 A "Notice Board for Scheduled Matches" has been implemented.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
