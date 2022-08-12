 Skip to content

R2Beat: 音速觉醒 update for 12 August 2022

《R2Beat：音速觉醒》8月12日临时维护公告

Share · View all patches · Build 9300847 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

亲爱的《R2Beat：音速觉醒》玩家：

为了给玩家更好的游戏体验，我们将于8月12日11:00进行服务器临时维护，预计维护时间1小时，维护期间无法登录并进行游戏。

维护时间：2022年8月12日11:00
预计维护完成时间：2022年8月12日12:00

本次维护给您带来不便，敬请理解！
临时维护后，我们将会对所有玩家发放临时维护补偿，请大家在邮件里查收。

