Escape the Backrooms update for 12 August 2022

Hotfix #1

Build 9300491

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Minor balancing in the Level Fun arcade room.
  • Minor balancing in the End.
  • Fixed an issue with infinitely falling in the Poolrooms.
  • Fixed an issue with getting stuck on Level Run at the last door.
  • Fixed an issue with players being able to enter some doors to escape the horde in Level Run.
  • Fixed spectators being stuck with a white screen.
  • More to come soon as I learn more details about some bugs.

