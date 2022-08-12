- Minor balancing in the Level Fun arcade room.
- Minor balancing in the End.
- Fixed an issue with infinitely falling in the Poolrooms.
- Fixed an issue with getting stuck on Level Run at the last door.
- Fixed an issue with players being able to enter some doors to escape the horde in Level Run.
- Fixed spectators being stuck with a white screen.
- More to come soon as I learn more details about some bugs.
