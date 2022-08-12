Patch Notes: Version 0.2.1 - 08/11/2022

• Cutscenes:
- Auto Advance is now toggled by Left Shift when using Keyboard Controls. (Was previously Space Bar.)
- Space Bar now advances the dialogue when using Keyboard Controls, alongside Enter and Left Click.
• Options:
-
Added options to toggle the following Graphical Effects:
- UI Screen Shake
- Speed Lines
- Mid-Jump Lines
• Space Jump Drive:
- Space Jump Drive will now charge at 50% speed at Level 2 Engines, and 75% speed at Level 3 Engines. (Was previously 25% at Level 2 and 50% at Level 3.)
• UI:
-
Ship Health UI:
- Shield Level Text will now be displayed as "Level" instead of "Lvl".
• Voyager Mode Options:
- Adjusted the UI of the Voyager Mode Options.
- Added a slider to adjust the rate at which Systems break when the player takes damage.
- Added a slider to adjust the rate at which Systems get Depleted by Ion Weapons.
• Bug Fixes:
- The Shield Level Text will no Longer say it's at Level 2 if a new jump is started with 0 power in Shields.
- The "Level" part of the Shield Level Text will no longer shift when changing Shield levels.
- The Cutscene that plays when the player fails to pay back their debt on time will no longer get stuck on the first line.
- Releasing the Left Mouse Button after clicking with it during a Cutscene will no longer advance the dialogue.
Changed files in this update