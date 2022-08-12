 Skip to content

The Chaser's Voyage update for 12 August 2022

Patch Notes: Version 0.2.1 - 08/11/2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Cutscenes:

  • Auto Advance is now toggled by Left Shift when using Keyboard Controls. (Was previously Space Bar.)
  • Space Bar now advances the dialogue when using Keyboard Controls, alongside Enter and Left Click.

• Options:

  • Added options to toggle the following Graphical Effects:

    • UI Screen Shake
    • Speed Lines
    • Mid-Jump Lines

• Space Jump Drive:

  • Space Jump Drive will now charge at 50% speed at Level 2 Engines, and 75% speed at Level 3 Engines. (Was previously 25% at Level 2 and 50% at Level 3.)

• UI:

  • Ship Health UI:

    • Shield Level Text will now be displayed as "Level" instead of "Lvl".

• Voyager Mode Options:

  • Adjusted the UI of the Voyager Mode Options.
  • Added a slider to adjust the rate at which Systems break when the player takes damage.
  • Added a slider to adjust the rate at which Systems get Depleted by Ion Weapons.

• Bug Fixes:

  • The Shield Level Text will no Longer say it's at Level 2 if a new jump is started with 0 power in Shields.
  • The "Level" part of the Shield Level Text will no longer shift when changing Shield levels.
  • The Cutscene that plays when the player fails to pay back their debt on time will no longer get stuck on the first line.
  • Releasing the Left Mouse Button after clicking with it during a Cutscene will no longer advance the dialogue.

