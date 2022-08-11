PATCH 2.3.1

CHANGES
🔸It is now possible to take ammo out of break open shotgun barrels. Use trigger to do so.
🔸Iz81 scale has been brought in line with real size. Disabled the auto bolt unlock on shot to reduce confusion and make it more fun to use.
🔸Added more detailing, covers and loot to Pervomay Rout, Pobeda Factory and Kolhoz
🔸All sounds properly fade when opening the ingame menu.
🔸Changes to ambient sounds and loudness balance of ingame sounds.
🔸Improved textures for holographic sight reticles.
FIXES
🔸Fixed some anomalies becoming invisible on game load.
🔸Fixed a crash when interacting with ammo boxes and shotgun bandolier.
🔸Fixed some seemingly random crash cases.
🔸Fixed input smoothing when using scopes.
🔸Fixed PPsh sometimes not firing (this better work…).
🔸Fixed weapon impact sound sometimes heard when firing the weapon.
🔸Fixed custom difficulty option that affects the sale price of items.
🔸Fixed issues with drawer/door interactions.
🔸Fixed missing vfx/sfx when hitting enemies with armor.
🔸Fixed multiple grammar errors in game texts.
🔸Fixed not properly counting ammo price when selling mag or box with ammo.
🔸Fixed lightning anomalies vfx activating when approaching it from a distance.
🔸Fixed canned food having a dirt texture when taking out portions.
🔸Fixed fantom shells appearing in the weapon chamber after opening ingame menu or fixing a jam.
🔸Fixed armored fragments armor floating in the air while it's in a fragmented state.
🔸Fixed some item grip poses with better finger placement.
