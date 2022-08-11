Patch 1.93 - First Person Shooter Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9299076 · Last edited 11 August 2022 – 21:46:05 UTC by Wendy

Hi Everyone,

The past 2 weeks, I've been focusing on improving the gameplay for the Desktop PC players. I've added the ability to lean around corners, reworked a lot of the animations, and fiddled around with the recoil and spread to make each of the guns feel more snappy. The game is now on Patch 1.93.

FPS Update

New Animations added for the FPS player.





FPS player models now have different hipfire and aiming down sights poses

Quicker Reload (new animation + shorter reload time) for FPS player when reloading with ammo in the chamber.

Leaning around corners now added for FPS players

Audio Changes

Fixed the spatial audio for Doors.

Door opening/closing sounds can no longer be heard from across the map!

Door opening/closing sounds can no longer be heard from across the map! Added footstep sounds for enemies and civilians

Added knife "whoosh" sounds for Knife-wielding enemies

VR Gameplay Changes

Opening the Revolver, Sawed-off Shotgun, Double-Barreled Shotgun, & Triple-shotgun now only ejects used ammo. Players can now easily reload to full instead of being forced to expend all their ammo all the time.

Misc Changes

Enemies now have to rotate fully towards you before they start shooting at you

Enemies in the "Standing still and Firing" mode may now run to available cover after a random point

Adjusted enemy projectiles to better collide with walls

Breaking enemy masks now put them in a brief "STUN" state

"Attacking from ground" enemy animations reworked

Fixed Bug in "Map 4" where hostages heads were exploding even when their executioners were killed.

Thank you everyone for their feedback and support. Have a happy summer!