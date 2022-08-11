Patch 1.4.0 Notes - New Content, Fixes and Improvements

It's been quite a journey for Thunder Tier One. It all started as a passion project among friends and grew into a full game created by an independent team and published with the help of KRAFTON. We really enjoyed developing the game together with our community. Your feedback during the beta phase and after the launch has been invaluable. It has helped us to produce a title that you could all embrace and build on using the modding tools – creating new game modes, missions, and even entire campaigns.

Thunder Tier One was always planned as a small, standalone title and we are happy with where the game is right now in terms of its development. As such, this will be the last content update for Thunder. We do hope you enjoy the new weapons, gear, and cosmetics we've added – as well as the much-anticipated camera manager modding ability.

We would like to thank our community once again for all the love and support you showed us along the way! You're the best!

Thunder out!

New items

New weapons:

AUG A1

AK-47

M1 Garand

DP-28

M3A1 Grease gun

SPAS-12

New weapon attachments:

PU Scope

M84 Scope

New gear:

Two sets of goggles

Tactical Nomex Flight Gloves

Headband

Field cap

Slouch hat

Altyn (visor down)

Customization:

New unit patches

New flag patches

New camos and colours

AI

Throwing a frag or stun grenade no longer alerts the enemy AI to the player's exact position

Fixed an issue when the friendly AI would not open fire despite an order from the player

Fixed enemies sometimes not attacking in Urgent Fury

Audio

Updated M249 sounds

Fixed announcer's VO cut off in Exfil

Fixed VO for the deploy the camera command not playing

Character models

Improved female character model's eyes

Multiplayer

Fixed instances of players getting stuck in CP and AAS

Singleplayer

Players can start lone wolf missions with AI squadmates exceeding the loadout limit

Modding tool

Added camera manager for mods

Minor changes to modding

UI