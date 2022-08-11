Patch 1.4.0 Notes - New Content, Fixes and Improvements

It's been quite a journey for Thunder Tier One. It all started as a passion project among friends and grew into a full game created by an independent team and published with the help of KRAFTON. We really enjoyed developing the game together with our community. Your feedback during the beta phase and after the launch has been invaluable. It has helped us to produce a title that you could all embrace and build on using the modding tools – creating new game modes, missions, and even entire campaigns.
Thunder Tier One was always planned as a small, standalone title and we are happy with where the game is right now in terms of its development. As such, this will be the last content update for Thunder. We do hope you enjoy the new weapons, gear, and cosmetics we've added – as well as the much-anticipated camera manager modding ability.
We would like to thank our community once again for all the love and support you showed us along the way! You're the best!
Thunder out!
New items
New weapons:
- AUG A1
- AK-47
- M1 Garand
- DP-28
- M3A1 Grease gun
- SPAS-12
New weapon attachments:
- PU Scope
- M84 Scope
New gear:
- Two sets of goggles
- Tactical Nomex Flight Gloves
- Headband
- Field cap
- Slouch hat
- Altyn (visor down)
Customization:
- New unit patches
- New flag patches
- New camos and colours
AI
- Throwing a frag or stun grenade no longer alerts the enemy AI to the player's exact position
- Fixed an issue when the friendly AI would not open fire despite an order from the player
- Fixed enemies sometimes not attacking in Urgent Fury
Audio
- Updated M249 sounds
- Fixed announcer's VO cut off in Exfil
- Fixed VO for the deploy the camera command not playing
Character models
- Improved female character model's eyes
Multiplayer
- Fixed instances of players getting stuck in CP and AAS
Singleplayer
- Players can start lone wolf missions with AI squadmates exceeding the loadout limit
Modding tool
- Added camera manager for mods
- Minor changes to modding
UI
- Friend list is sorted automatically now
- Red line is no longer displayed after restarting a domination match
- Quickplay button has been removed
Changed files in this update