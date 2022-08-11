 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Desktopia: A Desktop Village Simulator update for 11 August 2022

Music and SFX - Volume Options

Share · View all patches · Build 9294848 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Clicking either of the volume buttons will now raise or lower the volume by increments instead of a simple on off. The button should gain/lose contrast with the volume.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2018132
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link