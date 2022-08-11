- Clicking either of the volume buttons will now raise or lower the volume by increments instead of a simple on off. The button should gain/lose contrast with the volume.
Desktopia: A Desktop Village Simulator update for 11 August 2022
Music and SFX - Volume Options
Patchnotes via Steam Community
