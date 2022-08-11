 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Grey Hack update for 11 August 2022

[Nightly] Update v0.8.4434a

Share · View all patches · Build 9292609 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Changelog

  • Added webs for the creation of coins, they can be found using the keyword "coin"

  • Removed blockchain.create_coin method from scripting

  • Added Manual entry > Websites & services > coin creation

  • A coin does not appear in the Stocks.exe program until it is assigned a web address with the coin.set_address scripting method

  • Fixed bug in the Social Engineering option "outdated library found" causing the administrator not to update the libraries of the routers/switches

Changed depots in nightly branch

View more data in app history for build 9292609
Grey Hack Windows Depot 605231
Grey Hack OSX Depot 605232
Grey Hack Linux Depot 605233
Grey Hack Windows32 Depot 605234
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link