[Nightly] Update v0.8.4434a

Changelog
-
Added webs for the creation of coins, they can be found using the keyword "coin"
-
Removed blockchain.create_coin method from scripting
-
Added Manual entry > Websites & services > coin creation
-
A coin does not appear in the Stocks.exe program until it is assigned a web address with the coin.set_address scripting method
-
Fixed bug in the Social Engineering option "outdated library found" causing the administrator not to update the libraries of the routers/switches
Changed depots in nightly branch