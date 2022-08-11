New Update 1.1.0.0

New features:
- 8 New Weapons.
- 8 Small reworks on old weapons
- 4 different difficulty levels.
- New hunter base stat leveling system.
- New view of the best games, now with more information.
- New passive skills on some enemies.
- Rework in waves (but still similar to the old one).
- Rework how to unlock characters (you get a key after surviving 30 waves).
- It is now possible to end the game from the menu (just go back to the "Main Menu").
- New fonts for better viewing.
- 16+ new Achievements.
Bugs:
- Fixed: Always red.
- Fixed: Game crashes in best games.
- Fixed: Saved settings only start after entering game settings.
- Fixed: Unable to buy the axe, but still consuming your coins.
- Fixed: Problem opening store and menu at the same time.
- Fixed: The price of cards in the store does not correspond to the actual price.
- Fixed: The damage was actually the damage from the previous level.
- Fixed: Menus clipped with Ultra-Wide monitors.
Balance:
- All weapons have been balanced.
- Some update cards and solutions have been balanced.
- Card prices have changed.
- The overall difficulty of the game has increased.
I apologize for the release issues and the delay in fixing everything.
If you find any other bugs, please submit them to the Steam Community Center, I will fix them as soon as possible.
