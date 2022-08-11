New Update 1.1.0.0

New features:

8 New Weapons.

8 Small reworks on old weapons

4 different difficulty levels.

New hunter base stat leveling system.

New view of the best games, now with more information.

New passive skills on some enemies.

Rework in waves (but still similar to the old one).

Rework how to unlock characters (you get a key after surviving 30 waves).

It is now possible to end the game from the menu (just go back to the "Main Menu").

New fonts for better viewing.

16+ new Achievements.

Bugs:

Fixed: Always red.

Fixed: Game crashes in best games.

Fixed: Saved settings only start after entering game settings.

Fixed: Unable to buy the axe, but still consuming your coins.

Fixed: Problem opening store and menu at the same time.

Fixed: The price of cards in the store does not correspond to the actual price.

Fixed: The damage was actually the damage from the previous level.

Fixed: Menus clipped with Ultra-Wide monitors.

Balance:

All weapons have been balanced.

Some update cards and solutions have been balanced.

Card prices have changed.

The overall difficulty of the game has increased.

I apologize for the release issues and the delay in fixing everything.

If you find any other bugs, please submit them to the Steam Community Center, I will fix them as soon as possible.