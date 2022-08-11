 Skip to content

Hunter Survivors update for 11 August 2022

New Update 1.1.0.0

Hunter Survivors update for 11 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New features:

  • 8 New Weapons.
  • 8 Small reworks on old weapons
  • 4 different difficulty levels.
  • New hunter base stat leveling system.
  • New view of the best games, now with more information.
  • New passive skills on some enemies.
  • Rework in waves (but still similar to the old one).
  • Rework how to unlock characters (you get a key after surviving 30 waves).
  • It is now possible to end the game from the menu (just go back to the "Main Menu").
  • New fonts for better viewing.
  • 16+ new Achievements.

Bugs:

  • Fixed: Always red.
  • Fixed: Game crashes in best games.
  • Fixed: Saved settings only start after entering game settings.
  • Fixed: Unable to buy the axe, but still consuming your coins.
  • Fixed: Problem opening store and menu at the same time.
  • Fixed: The price of cards in the store does not correspond to the actual price.
  • Fixed: The damage was actually the damage from the previous level.
  • Fixed: Menus clipped with Ultra-Wide monitors.

Balance:

  • All weapons have been balanced.
  • Some update cards and solutions have been balanced.
  • Card prices have changed.
  • The overall difficulty of the game has increased.

I apologize for the release issues and the delay in fixing everything.
If you find any other bugs, please submit them to the Steam Community Center, I will fix them as soon as possible.

