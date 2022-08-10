 Skip to content

Squirrelmageddon! update for 10 August 2022

v1.06.60 - Fixes Improvements

  • WEAPONS: all weapons now use projectiles for improved accuracy and gameplay
  • MAP UPDATE: Specimen Lab: no more squirrels under the floor!
  • IMPROVED: 1st person scope system (still needs more work)

