Rogue Card Playtest update for 10 August 2022

HOTFIX 0.5.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9290404 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Enemy stacks left displays correctly now
  • Enemy AOE buffs fixed so that all enemies get the full benefits of the buffs
  • Skip turn works properly for enemies now
  • Save system fixed
  • Card return windows are now alphabetic

