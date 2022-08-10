- Enemy stacks left displays correctly now
- Enemy AOE buffs fixed so that all enemies get the full benefits of the buffs
- Skip turn works properly for enemies now
- Save system fixed
- Card return windows are now alphabetic
Rogue Card Playtest update for 10 August 2022
HOTFIX 0.5.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
