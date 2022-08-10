Update 2022-08-10 (UI, UX, Bugfixes)

Hello, adventurers!

Here are the patch notes for the latest update.

UI

Improved the UI by giving the X button a cute little box of its own :)

Added a checkbox for toggling auto-equipping spells.

All player units should now appear grouped together in the combat order UI.

Bugfixes

Fixed an issue with the Golden Shrine not recalculating upgraded item stats for the character

Fixed special spells binding at the Lecture Table. This should fix some crashes. You can now make Fiery Presence permanent, but not Soul Drain. Also, you can't make Tuberculosis permanent. You sicko...

Fixed a bug allowing any character to equip any spell

Fixed a bug with rewards after combat giving duplicate items

Fixed a bug causing some special spells to appear as loot rewards (e.g. Summon Candle, Tuberculosis)

Fixed elemental resistances causing characters to have 100% or more elemental weaknesses (no wonder people were getting 1-shot)

Other

Moved the knight a little lower so you can properly see his chat bubble in the rescue mission.

Added an extra check for flipping sprites. Hopefully, we won't see any more images being locked in the middle of the flipping animation

As always, let me know when you find any issues! I try to fix all of them as quickly as possible!

Cheers!

Dave