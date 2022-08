Share · View all patches · Build 9287940 · Last edited 10 August 2022 – 13:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Based on the reviews and discussions, we made the following changes:

The game balance is tweaked - the missions 1-13 are easier and you gain more XP

ESC button is used for more cancel/close actions

Hotkey tooltips are added to the in-game buttons

The stats of towers and enemies are now displayed correctly

Some bug fixes

Thanks for your feedback!