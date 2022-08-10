11 August Server Update Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 9287842 · Last edited 10 August 2022 – 10:46:16 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Traveler:

To provide a better gaming experience for our travelers, we'll be undergoing an update. So, please restart the game to get the latest version and ensure game stability. Thank you for your patience and support!

We'll undergo the update on 11/08/2022 at 06:00 (UTC+0).

Jolly Pet Home Kit is now available for a limited time of 1 week. So, go decorate your Home right away! <Silly Puppy Cabinet>, <Spirit Deer Platform>, <Short-legged Doggy Couch>, <Beary Sleepy Blanket>, <Greedy Dragon Cabinet>, and many more sought-after items will be 10% off the very 1st week! The sweet and lovely Candy Wallpaper and Candy Home Bundle is now officially Listed! The Minkrat Evolution Dust is now Listed in the Shop. So, go evolve your Minkrat and increase your Battle Power instantly!

Chimeraland Team